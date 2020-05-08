Coronavirus protection material kits for local businesses in Vera on Spain’s Costa Almeria

VERA council is giving out coronavirus protection material kits to local businesses.

Trade councillor Ana Lourdes Ramirez said the aim was to provide businesses with the necessary materials for ensuring the “greatest safety guarantees in dealing with the first phases of de-escalation as they are reopening their doors, and helping to protect the employees returning to their work places and the establishments’ clients.”

The kits are made up of disposable gloves and protective screens.

Businesses which are members of either of the three municipal traders’ associations can request the kits through contacting them. Those which are not should email the council at comercio@vera.es, giving the business name, address, fiscal number and contact details.

The kits are picked up from the Victoria Convent. The businesses are given an appointed day and time.

Ramirez said the kits initiative is one of a packet of measures aimed at stimulating local trade under the Vera Impulsa Economic and Social Reactivation Plan.



