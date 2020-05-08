BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Government approves territories that can move to Phase 1 of deescalation lifting restrictions for 51% of its population – here’s the complete list

Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa has announced exactly which regions and provinces can now move to Phase 1 of deescalation phase on Monday May 11, resulting in lockdown restrictions being relaxed for around 51% of Spain’s residents.

ALL the provinces in Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, País Vasco, La Rioja, Navarra, Aragón, Extremadura, Murcia, Canarias, Baleares, Ceuta and Melilla has the go ahead to move to Phase 1 of deescalation. In Castilla-La Mancha only the provinces of Guadalajara and Cuenca can move to Phase 1. Six of Andalucía’s provinces can move to Phase 1, except for Malaga and Granada.

Ten health districts of Valencia, three of Catalunia’s regions (Ebre, High Pyrenees and Aran and Tarragona), as well as around 26 smaller rural areas of de Castilla and León can also move to Phase 1.

However, for now Madrid, Barcelona, Málaga and Granada, among others have been denied permission to move to Phase 1 of deescalation because they haven’t yet met the Government’s Covid-19 health markers. For now its citizens and businesses will have to continue to respect the rules restricted to Phase 0, which means that no bars/restaurants can open their doors to the public yet. Businesses that have been allowed to open in Phase 0, must also continue to serve by ‘appointment only’.

Those provinces entering in Phase 1, however, will have more restrictions lifted, allowing social gatherings of up to 10 people, as long as social distancing measures can be guaranteed. In Phase 1, businesses can serve customers with safety measures in places. For example, cafes, bars and restaurant terraces can open 50% of terrace capacity to customers. Hotels and tourist accommodation can also open so long as they keep common areas, such as dining/buffet areas closed.

Places of worship may also open at 30% capacity and funeral services may be held with a limited number of mourners. Cultural events involving under 30 people can be held indoors at a third of capacity, and outdoor cultural events can entertain up to 200 people (seated). Museums may open also open at a third of capacity. Non-professional sports are also allowed in Phase 1 for activities that do not involve physical contact or the use of changing rooms. Outdoor markets may also operate so long as stands are spaced apart.

Here’s the complete list of the provinces that can move to Phase 1 by region:





Andalucía

Almería, Cádiz, Córdoba, Huelva, Jaén and Seville.

Aragón

Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza.

Asturias

All provinces.

Baleares

Ibiza, Menorca and Mallorca. Formentera is already in Phase 1 (since Monday May 4).

Canarias

Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura y La Palma. La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa are already in Phase 1 (since Monday May 4).

Cantabria

All territories.

Castilla and León

The Health districts of Muñico (Ávila), Sedano (Burgos), Valle de Losa (Burgos), Truchas (León), Matallana de Torio (León), Riaño (León), Torquemada (Palencia), Robleda (Salamanca), Alaejos (Valladolid), Mayorga de Campos (Valladolid), Alta Sanabria (Zamora), Carbajales de Alba (Zamora), Tábara (Zamora), Quintanar de la Sierra (Burgos), Espinosa de los Monteros (Burgos), Pampliega (Burgos), Valle de Mena (Burgos), Aldeadavila de la Ribera (Salamanca), Lumbrales (Salamanca), Miranda del Castañar (salamanca), San Pedro Manrique (Soria), Esguevillas de Esgueva (Valladolid), Santibañez de Vidriales (Zamora), Alcañices (Zamora), Corrales del Vino (Zamora) and Villalpando (Zamora).

Castilla La Mancha

Guadalajara and Cuenca.

Catalunia

Health districts of l’Ebre (Tarragona), Camp de Tarragona (Tarragona) and Alt Pirineu-Aran (Lleida).

Ceuta

All provinces.

Extremadura

Cáceres and Badajoz.

Galicia

A Coruña, Lugo, Orense and Pontevedra.

La Rioja

All provinces.

Melilla

All provinces.

Murcia

All provinces.

Navarra

All provinces.

Basque Country

Álava, Vizcaya and Guipúzcoa.

Valencia

Health districts of Vinaròs (Castellón), Requena (Valencia), Xàtiva-Ontinyent (Valencia), Gandia (Valencia), Alcoy (Alicante), Dénia (Alicante), La Marina Baixa (Alicante), Elda (Alicante), Orihuela (Alicante) and Torrevieja (Alicante).