Back to school measures in Costa Blanca’s Finestrat ahead of Phase 1 of de-escalation

Intensive cleaning and disinfention of Finestrat’s schools is underway in preparation for the return of teachers on Monday, in Phase 1 of de-escalation.

THE council’s maintenance and cleaning teams are carrying out the Covid-19 preventative measures at Infant and Primary schools Puig Campana and Balcó de Finestrat, as well as the Municipal Infant School (EMUFI).

Councillor for Education, Dolores Viudes said: “These measures have been adopted on the basis of the beginning of Phase 1 of the de-escalation, scheduled for Monday, in which it is planned to open the centres for administrative and preparatory work of teachers and also auxiliary staff.

“The cleaning and conditioning tasks inside the buildings have been maintained over the last few weeks and, at the moment, we are finalising the disinfection of exterior areas such as the patios, pavements and accesses, in compliance with the guidelines set out by the Ministry of Education in response to the Covid-19 Health Crisis.”

The council has also confirmed the dates of the registration calendar for the 2020-2021 academic year – made known yesterday by the Ministry of Education of the Generalitat Valenciana.

“At this time, and in the absence of final resolutions, we can confirm that the registration calendar for Infant and Primary pupils will be from June 8 to 16, telematically.

“As we are able to, we will provide more details about these procedures.”



