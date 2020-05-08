Albir’s Bulevar, essential for flood-prevention in bad weather, gets some TLC before the start of the high season

ALBIR’S Bulevar de los Musicos is vital during bad weather.

Originally a watercourse it channels heavy rain and prevents flooding, and it is precisely because the Bulevar is so often subjected to extreme weather conditions that it needs regular upkeep, said Alfaz’s Technical Services councillor Oscar Perez.

“We have been working throughout the town since the beginning of the crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and haven’t stopped at any time. Quite the opposite in fact,” Perez added.

A Technical Services brigade has been clearing the streambed and its sides, clearing the vegetation and pruning trees, and although the councillor emphasised that maintenance is ongoing in all areas of Alfaz, he revealed that special attention is being paid to the beach area.

“We are concentrating on this because we want everything to be ready for when lockdown ends,” Perez said.



