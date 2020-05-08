A late spring clean for Albir’s El Faro lighthouse that still guides the Costa Blanca’s shipping

WITH Albir’s lighthouse still closed to the public, the town hall has been carrying out repairs and improvements unhindered.

Built in 1863, El Faro has guided shipping without interruption since then, even during the 1936-1939 Civil War.

Alfaz Town Hall decided to rehabilitate the building between April and July 2011, with an official reopening in October that year.

Alfaz’s Heritage councillor Manuel Cortes explained that although the project was relatively inexpensive, the decision to restore the lighthouse and maintain it in good condition, was an important one.

El Faro is now an interpretation centre or informal museum, giving details of the workings of the early lighthouse as well as the way of life of the lighthouse keepers residing there until the 1960s when technology made their continual presence unnecessary.



