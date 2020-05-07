Zara’s Inditex Re-Opens Shops Across Spain With Advanced Bookings In Their Smaller Premises Of Up To 400 Square Metres

One of the most awaited re-openings has been of Inditex’s shops which under the new more relaxed lockdown measures can welcome visitors with advanced bookings in their shops which 400 squared meters or smaller.

Inditex is a collection of brands in Spain which includes Zara, Zara Home, Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear, Kiddy’s Class and more. The fashion powerhouse has over 1,600 shops distributed across Spain; however, the majority of these establishments are larger than 400 squared meters or are inside shopping centres, which means they cannot open until a later phase.

Inditex shops will begin to open from Monday, however this will only apply to smaller shops. Furthermore, they will only be allowed to welcome clients who have appointments and their doors will be permanently closed until a customer arrives.

Each customer will spend a maximum of 30 minutes inside the shop and individuals over 65 will be given priority. These older individuals can adapt their pre-booked appointment to their assigned time slot for going out in order to avoid coming into contact with any of the other groups.

According to Inditex, they will open during their normal opening hours and have a notice hung up outside the shop with a number that clients may call to book their time slot. This way, they avoid any kind of saturation and they can maximize hygiene measures. The area and clothes will be disinfected for the next customer.

Inditex is one of the few companies who has successfully kept their entire employee network and not had to use an ERTE to cover their full salaries for the month of April. They also strongly bet on their online presence and offered free delivery during the weeks of quarantine.