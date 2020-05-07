Spain’s Tourist Industry Elated at the News That British Airways Plans to Return to the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca in July

Bar owners on the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca have welcomed the news that British Airways is planning a ‘meaningful return’ to Spain in July after warning further action will be needed to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

IF Covid-19 cases continue to drop across Spain then the tourism sector should see the slow and gradual return of flights to Spain with British Airways the first to announce it is actively working out travel timetables for July.

By that time the future of the hospitality sector of Spain should be known as the lockdown measures will have all but vanished by then. Benidorm, in particular, should see holidaymakers by their thousands returning to bars and venues first, a recent survey revealed that the popular tourist trap was at the top of the list for holiday searches on Google.

Owners IAG also said chief executive Willie Walsh will stay on for another four months to steer the company through the crisis, as reported earlier today by the EWN, the group posted losses of almost £1.5 billion so far this year.

IAG warned that it does not expect the level of passenger demand in 2019 to recover before 2023 and capacity for this year will be 50 per cent below pre-coronavirus levels.

Walsh delayed his retirement in March and will be succeeded by Luis Gallego in late September. The FTSE 100 firm said further restructuring would be needed as passenger demand would not return to 2019 levels for another three years at the earliest.

Last week, IAG said BA would cut 12,000 jobs, including around a quarter of its pilots.



