Spain’s Malaga hospitality sector warns many bars & restaurants on Costa del Sol choose to remain closed in deescalation phase because financially ‘unviable’ to open

Malaga’s hospitality sector has warned that many bar and restaurant owners are choosing to remain closed even if the province gets the Phase 1 de-escalation go-ahead on Monday because it’s financially ‘unviable’ to open with the imposed lockdown restrictions.

ACCORDING to Javier Frutos, the President of Malaga’s Hospitality Association (Mahos), a large majority of bar and restaurants have confirmed that they “have no intention of opening because it’s going to be financially unfeasible to do so.”

“We go from one uncertain situation to another,” stated Frutos. “There are very few in the hospitality sector that will choose to open their businesses with only 50 per cent of customers allowed on terraces – if they have one – in the de-escalation phase.”

Not only does the sector “have no idea whether Malaga will even be allowed to move to the next de-escalation phase, but there’s very little clarity, such as what activities will be allowed in Phase 1,” complained Frutos. Bar and restaurant owners want more information on health and safety measures too, before they can assess whether they can realistically afford to reopen their doors, he added.



