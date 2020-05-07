‘Queen of Pop’ Madonna believes concert in Paris, France was the beginning of her life-threatening Coronavirus ordeal.

MADONNA has announced that she has now recovered from the Covid-19 infection, which she believes forced her to pull out of a string of concerts in Paris in February and March.

The ‘Queen of Pop’ said she had tested positive for antibodies which may mean she had Covid-19, though at the time she said she didn’t realise she had it.

She told her 15 million followers on Instagram “When you test positive for antibodies it means you had the virus, which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over seven weeks ago along with many other artists in my show,” she said.

The 61-year-old star only played a single night in Paris on February 22 before calling off the next show, citing “ongoing injuries” and later called off two further Paris concerts after French authorities banned large gatherings in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

“At the time we all thought we had a bad flu,” Madonna wrote in her post.

The Paris dates on Madonna’s tour seem to have been cursed, with her opening night concert not starting till after midnight, three and a half hours late.

The singer revealed she had the virus after sharing an article about her donating $1.1 million towards research to find a vaccine for Covid-19.

Madonna was among 200 artists and scientists who signed an open letter on Wednesday calling for radical change across the world rather than “a return to normal” after the coronavirus lockdowns.

“The ongoing ecological catastrophe is a meta-crisis,” the open letter said.

“Unlike a pandemic… a global ecological collapse will have immeasurable consequences,” it added.