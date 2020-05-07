Health and Beauty News: Hair today, gone tomorrow – Advice on female hair loss.

HAIR often plays a critical role in forming a woman’s identity, so it should come as no surprise that female hair loss can have a major effect on self-esteem, mood and confidence.

Some people experience hair loss at a pace that’s more rapid than usual, however, hair loss due to hormones, stress, iron and diet-related causes is generally reversible.

Menopause

Before and during menopause, hormonal changes affect hair growth, particularly due to a decrease in estrogen and progesterone. Female pattern hair loss is more common during that period, and could even relate to hair loss from androgens (male hormones) depending on the woman’s genetics. There are suggestions that anti-androgen hormones can help, as well as iron supplements. Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) can be beneficial in hair loss too, by slowing it down or stopping it completely.

Thyroid Irregularities

The thyroid gland is responsible for regulating our metabolism, and it’s usually the first thing a doctor will look at if you have issues with weight changes or hair loss. Thyroid hormones are released in the body, regulating everything from breathing to temperature, body weight and hair growth. Nutrition and thyroid disease can affect the release of those hormones, and low thyroid hormones, also known as hypothyroidism, can cause reversible alopecia and eyebrow thinning. With proper medication to support the thyroid, the hair loss can be completely reversed.

Iron deficiency is another of the most common causes of hair loss in women. Low iron stores can force hair into a rest phase, resulting in increased shedding and reduced density. Iron deficiency is quite common if you’ve experienced sudden weight loss or on a vegan diet. Iron is used both for hair production and red blood cell production. The body prioritises the red blood cell production, so if it has a limited amount of iron intake, the first thing to be affected is the hair.