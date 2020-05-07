Costa Almeria animal charity PAWS-PATAS appeals for donations as fundraising outlets get ready to reopen under lockdown de-escalation phase one

THE PAWS-PATAS animal charity has put out a desperate appeal for donations for its fundraising shops as they get ready to reopen under the first phase of the coronavirus crisis lockdown de-escalation.

“We are in dire need of items like clothes, bric-a-brac, shoes, accessories, bedding, books and toys so that we have a great choice when we can finally open the outlets”, the charity’s PR and fundraising coordinator Chrissie Cremore told the Euro Weekly News.

The state of alarm restrictions have meant that charity outlets have had to keep their doors shut and have been unable to organise fundraising events. In the case of PAWS-PATAS this has meant a massive loss in vital income.

-- Advertisement --

“Since closing our outlets on Monday March 16, we estimate a loss of €15,200”, Chrissie revealed.

“The generosity of people and supporters with individual motivations has raised a total of €4,212. But we need at least €9,500 each month in order to keep the ‘wheels turning’ at the shelter.”

As there moment there are 84 puppies and adult dogs and 62 kittens and cats being cared for either at the charity’s shelter or being fostered.

“We are desperate to have our outlets open again. But obviously our customer and volunteer safety is paramount,” Chrissie stressed.





She explained the charity has therefore set out a plan in line with the current restrictions.

From next Monday May 11 donated items can be deposited at the Mojacar and Las Buganvillas PAWS-PATAS outlets from Monday to Friday between 11am and 1pm and in Turre at the same time on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

All clothes, items will be washed and sanitised before put out on display.

The charity hopes to have all its outlets open towards the end of this month at least three days a week, and will of course follow strict healthy safety guidelines”, Chrissie said.

On behalf of PAWS-PATAS Chrissie put out a “massive thank you to our stoic volunteers and supporters.

“We most certainly could not survive without you!”

For further information, financial support and updated news please visit the PAWS-PATAS website www.paws-patas.org or email: info@paws-patas.org.