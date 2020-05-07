BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Government Agrees to Changing Timetable for Children to Avoid Hottest Hours Of The Day After Areas like Costa del Sol Reach 30°C

The timetable outlining the hours allowed for children to take walks with a parent or guardian will soon change in order to adapt to the warm weather and avoid the hottest hours or the day.

THE Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has announced that they are already studying how to best change the timetable to suit children under the age of 14, after several autonomous communities proposed to review the timetable due to the high temperatures experienced in some areas of the country.

In fact, Andalucia and several other autonomous regions requested that the permissible outings for children under the age of 14 be changed in order to avoid the main hours of sun and heat in the day, after soaring temperatures have been recorded in the last few weeks.

For example, yesterday the maximum temperature in Andalucia’s Sevilla was 30°C, whilst in Costa del Sol’s Malaga it even reached 31°C.

“In some places, it is already starting to get very hot” observed the Minister of Health, so they are working towards a possibility in coordination with regional governments to change the hours in which children are allowed to venture outside.

“It is recommended that they go outside when the temperature is not so high,” said Illa. He justified that this measure is “clearly aimed at protecting the health of minors and that we must work together with the autonomous communities to find a solution.”



