BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

FRENCH health officials say there have been 178 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Total deaths: 25,987.
149 additional deaths were recorded in hospitals between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total to 16,386 people who have died in hospitals since March 1;
9,601 people died in accommodation establishments for dependent elderly people and medico-social establishments (+29)
23,208 people are hospitalised for a coronavirus infection, 775 fewer than the day before;
2,961 serious cases are currently in intensive care. Taking into account discharges, the number of patients in intensive care is decreasing, with a balance of – 186 , confirming the downward trend.
