BREAKING NEWS: British Airways owner IAG announces almost £500 million in losses

The International Airlines Group, IAG, owner of British Airways has just announced massive losses, and the news is reverberating through the Airline industry.

THE International Airlines Group is known for being the owner of British Airways and Iberia. Additionally, the group also owns low-cost brands Level and Vueling, alongside Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus.

The news has shocked industry insiders as IAG is one of the largest companies in the world and turns over billions from its airline business, with no end in sight of the coronavirus pandemic, fleets remain grounded and mass lay-offs are expected.