Boris Johnson drafts a five stage exit strategy ahead of next weeks announcement for the UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly drawn up a five-stage plan to take the UK out of its coronavirus pandemic lockdown.



According to an exclusive report from The Mirror, the plan will be staggered over six months and will be laid out by Mr Johnson on Sunday.

There is reported to be a draft 50-page blueprint aimed at returning life to normal in the UK between now and October, although a second wave of coronavirus or a seasonal flu outbreak could put a spanner in the works.

-- Advertisement --

This is the Prime Minister’s five-stage plan according to The Mirror:

1. From Monday

Unlimited exercise allowed. Employees encouraged to return to workplaces that have stayed open throughout the lockdown, if safe. Garden centres could reopen while there may be more guidance on the use of outdoor spaces including open-air markets, high streets and cemeteries.

2. End of May/Start of June

Phased return of primary schools, starting with Year 6. Households could be allowed to expand “social bubble” to meet one other household of family or friends.

3. June (End)

Phased return of secondary schools before the summer holidays. Small team sports such as five-a-side football could be allowed, along with outdoor gatherings of fewer than 30 people. Cafes with outdoor seating could reopen while outdoor sports like golf, tennis and angling might resume.





4. End of August/Start of September

Pubs, bars and restaurants could gradually reopen although customers would be expected to follow strict social distancing rules.

5. October

Possible return of Premiership matches, although behind closed doors. Gyms could be allowed to re-open.But any further lifting of restrictions to get back to normal life would be in doubt amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus or an outbreak of seasonal flu.

The UK death toll rose to more than 30,000 today. The 30,076 total is the highest in Europe and second highest in the world after America.