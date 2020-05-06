Spain´s Costa Blanca Hospitals Get No New Critical Covid-19 Admissions

SPAIN´S Costa Blanca area is continuing to get more good news over Covid-19 infection rates.
Besides the falling number of cases and fatalities, Alicante Province recorded no coronavirus patient being admitted to an intensive care unit at any of the region´s hospitals between the evening of May 4 and the following night on May 5.
The details came in a briefing from Valencia´s Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, who confirmed that it was the first time during the pandemic that there were no ICU admitted Covid-19 cases over a 24-hour period.
Sadly there were two further deaths reported in the region since Tuesday, and a further 18 confirmed cases.