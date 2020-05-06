Spain’s Catalonia confirms Western Pyrenees, Tarragona & Ebre are ready to advance to Phase 1 of deescalation

By
Pepi Sappal
-
0
Photo: Cordon Press.
Catalunia confirms that Spain's Western Pyrenees is ready for Phase 1 of deescalation, along with Tarragona and Ebre. CREDIT: Cordon Press

The Catalan government has confirmed today that only three of its areas  –Western Pyrenees, Tarragona and Ebre – are ready to move to Phase 1 of the lockdown de-escalation plan. 

CATALONIA’S Health Minister Alba Vergés, stated that these three areas out of nine in the region (by health district), “are the only ones with a low risk of a new coronavirus outbreak,” at a press conference today (Wednesday).

The Western Pyrenees, Tarragona and Ebre are therefore ready to move to Phase 1 on Monday May 11. The other six districts, including towns such as Barcelona, Girona and Lleida, have to wait “a few more days,” because they are not ready yet, added Vergés,

-- Advertisement --

However, the final decision rests with the Central Government because like Andalucia, Catalonia has suggested that restrictions should be lifted by health district, and not by province.



LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here