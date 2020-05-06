Social distancing during exercise periods isn’t working say residents on Spain’s Costa Blanca & Costa del Sol

Residents on Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca complain that social distancing is not in practice during allowed exercise hours under the current state of emergency regulations

Residents across the coasts are not pleased with what appears the lack of social distancing during allowed exercise hours, especially on the sea fronts fearing another spike in Coronavirus infections.

As the clock strikes 8am, the sea fronts are crowded with walkers, runners, cyclists as well as bladers and roller skaters but it’s leaving many residents furious and feeling unsafe.

Mary Thompson who resides on the sea front in Los Boliches close by to Fuengirola told of her experiences and how now she’s gone back in doors for the majority of the allowed times:

-- Advertisement --

“Saturday was rammed, I expected that, although I did think that more people would spread out and take great care, but they didn’t seem to, many were stopping in the street to chat to people they hadn’t seen for weeks if a policeman wasn’t about, I did feel it would get better but it hasn’t, the evenings are the worst, the majority are not taking any notice of social distancing, groups walking together and chatting, cyclists riding in packs, clearly not all family members, whilst walkers seem to be shoulder to shoulder and clearly not couples – To be honest, I’m afraid to go out it’s just too busy and not enough common sense being applied, I have decided now to stay indoors and protect myself for the majority of the time, if its slacked off at 10pm I might just go for a quick stretch and fresh air”

Whilst in Alicante Bob Thorpe told the Euro Weekly News of his disgust in regards runners ” Joggers spitting phlegm onto the pavements is really irritating me and surely its dangerous right now? Yes I understand they do it normally but at these present times should they be now? I don’t think so, they are also running without masks on, maybe they should be walking right now if they can’t run without a mask and are building up phlegms as they run”

Sarah Storey a bar waitress when working from Carvajal is another not impressed and fears it will lead to spikes again of infection if its not resolved ” This is worrying, we could all end up back on total lockdown if this carries on and is not sorted out, it’s crazy people are supposed to be 2 meters apart but nobody is at all, it needs changing so everyone remains safe, it’s like taking a walk on the M26 Motorway on a Friday night”



