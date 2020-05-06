Pop Icon Adele Breaks the Internet with just one Photo

Millions of fans froze the internet as Adele posted an incredible pic and tells fans to ‘stay safe and sane’

Adele broke her Instagram silence with a pic of her that has stunned fans as the singer’s weight loss continues during the coronavirus lockdown.

Adele was pictured in a little black thigh-length dress with billowing sleeves as she looked smiley and happy, with her trademark blonde hair straightened and cascading over her shoulders.

The singer also gave thanks to first responders and essential workers in the post that had received over 500,000 likes in the first 40 minutes of being shared.

Adele wrote: Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. “I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives!

“You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x”