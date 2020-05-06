Parents of male nurse who died from Covid-19 both die days later

THE parents of a trained dad-of-two nurse who tragically died of coronavirus have now both died from Covid-19 themselves.



Keith Dunnington, aged 54, was trained in Birmingham and spent more than 30 years on the NHS frontline.

He died from Covid-19 at his parents’ home on April 19.

His 81-year-old mum Lillian died on Friday holding hands with her husband, Keith’s dad Maurice.

He had been brought to her bedside from his ward by hospital staff.

Maurice then died over the weekend.

Keith’s cousin – and his parents’ niece – Debbie Harvey, 55, said the three were ‘really loved’ and would be ‘greatly missed.’





She said “I think it’s important that people realise the virus is deadly.

“It’s too early to lift lockdown as people are dying. It’s wiped out a whole family.”

Keith, of South Shields, was dad to Ben, 21 and Olivia, 17, and trained to become a nurse in Birmingham.

He had planned to help at one of the Nightingale hospitals before his death.