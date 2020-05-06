France’s President Macron set to offer financial aid to the country’s arts and culture sector after Coronavirus causes mass unemployment.

FRENCH arts and culture sectors look to benefit from more financial aid after President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to “defend European creativity” in the face of competition from areas such as the United States after the Coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the support measures, he has called for a 12-month extension to the country’s special unemployment benefits for actors, performers, musicians and technicians, a scheme designed to protect them in times when they are looking for work.

The generous scheme helps sustain an industry that employs 1.3 million people across France, many of whom have been put out of work by the pandemic, which has forced the closure of museums and the postponement of major events.

Macron said small companies and independent workers that are most vulnerable to the crisis are eligible for a special €7 billion support fund set up by the government for the months of March, April and May.

The president also announced that the “particularly hard-hit” National Centre for Music (CNM), founded earlier this year, would benefit from a supplementary €50 million investment.