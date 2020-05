INVESTIGATIONS into the theft of a gun and machetes from a house in Albox have produced results.

Guardia Civil have now arrested a 22-year old from Llanos del Pera in Zurgena for the break-in at a property in Taberno at the end of last year.

Extensive investigative work led to M.D.W. as the suspect responsible for forcing open the front door to the house and making off with a 22 caliber firearm, three large machetes and binoculars.

-- Advertisement --

The Guardia have recovered all the stolen items.