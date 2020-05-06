England and Atletico Madrid Star Toni Duggan Sees Spain´s Women´s Football Season End

England and Atletico Madrid´s Toni Duggan has seen her last action of the season, as Spain´s Women´s football fixtures have been scrapped, short of official rubber-stamping.

28-year-old Duggan and all of the female players in Spain have been side-lined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now their league has called time on the remaining fixtures. though the decision still needs to be ratified this Friday by the Spanish FA, which is viewed as a mere formality.

It means that the two teams in the Segunda division will get promoted, with the Primera having extra teams next season, because no sides have been relegated.

If the proposal gets the green light from the FA, Toni Duggan´s former side Barcelona will be the women’s top-flight champions, with her current team, second-placed Atletico Madrid, joining them in next season’s Champions League.

It´s good news for bottom Primera sides Valencia and Espanyol, who will avoid being demoted, leading to the top tier consisting of 18 teams.



