Costa del Sol charity Soroptimist International deliver food donations to Mijas food bank with help from local associations.

SOROPTOMIST International Costa del Sol has set up an ongoing project to help families in need who have run into acute financial difficulties due to the Covid-19 Health Crisis we are all living through at the moment. Their continuous fundraising project led to the delivery of the first batch of food valued at over €1,000, to the Mijas municipal food bank run by the Red Cross last Wednesday. The package included basic food items such as rice, pasta, lentils and chickpeas.

Daphne Theunissen, Treasurer for SI Costa del Sol said that “we’ve had such tremendous support from so many different people it’s been really heart-warming. We’ve had great practical support from people like Ali Meehan, founder of Costa Women; the ladies at the Mijas Foreigners Department at the town hall; as well as TV Mijas 3.40. Also, a special thanks to a local company, Faro Jabones, who donated 200 bars of wonderfully perfumed soap to add to the basic products we bought.”

Donations are possible through the Facebook page of Soroptimist International Costa del Sol. As a Non-Profit organisation 100 per cent of the donation goes to buying products, there is no fee to Facebook. Local organisations such as the Danish Church Margrethekirken; Málaga CF supporter club La Peña de Dinamarca and the La Cala Lions Club have all been very generous in supporting the project.

-- Advertisement --

The association says that the next delivery of goods to the Red Cross will include fresh vegetables and fruit to add some needed variety to the basic food parcels.

“Our continued thanks to everyone’s contribution, however small it may be,” said Daphne, “because together, we are going to get through this.”

If you would like to donate, please go to the Soroptimist International Costa del Sol Facebook page to click and make a donation or enquire about helping them get the right support to people, who need it right now.



