BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

FRENCH health officials say there have been 278 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total deaths: 25,479.

In detail, the DGS counts 16,237 deaths in hospitals (+ 177 in 24 hours) and 9,572 in medico-social establishments (+ 101), in particular in nursing homes. -- Advertisement --

In intensive care units, the decline in the past three weeks continues with 283 fewer patients this Tuesday, according to the DGS, but 3,147 patients are still hospitalised in intensive care.

