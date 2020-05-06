5-Year-Old Pulled Over By Police in United States Says He Was On His Way to Buy a Lamborghini

A five-year-old boy in Utah was pulled over by officers after they saw him driving a car, his excuse was that he was on his way to California to purchase a Lamborghini sports car despite only having $3 in his pocket.

Utah state troopers could not believe their eyes when they pulled over a five-year-old boy who was casually driving his parents’ car on the highway. The child told officers that he was on his way to California to buy himself a Lamborghini.

Reluctant to believe that it was in fact a child at the wheel, officers first though that the car was being driven by an impaired driver. However, when they pulled him over they found a little boy who said he had left home after an argument, in which his mother had refused to buy him the luxury sports vehicle.

-- Advertisement --

The police tweeted about the incident and said that “he decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might be short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 in his wallet”, they joked.

Authorities have decided against naming him or his family, but they did tweet a picture of the young boy, in which his face is blurred. In the picture he can barely see over the steering wheel.

Thankfully, the young boy only managed to drive around 4.8 kilometres (3 miles) before he was pulled over by the state troopers at around 11:00 a.m.

Both the boy and his family are currently under investigation.



