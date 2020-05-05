UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock blasted for telling female A&E doctor to ‘watch her tone’

Matt Hancock has been accused of sexism for telling a female Labour MP to ‘watch her tone’ after she grilled him on the government’s coronavirus testing strategy in the House of Commons today.

DR Rosena Allin-Khan, a former Labour deputy leader candidate who also works as an A&E doctor in the fight against the pandemic, said the government’s policy had ‘cost lives’ and called on Hancock to commit to a minimum of 100,000 tests per day going forward.

In response, an indignant Health Secretary told the Labour MP that she should ‘take a leaf out of the shadow secretary of state’s book in terms of tone.’

Dr Allin-Khan, who attends shadow cabinet meetings, shared the exchange on social media and later tweeted she would not ‘watch her tone’ when challenging the government.

The Health Secretary’s comment sparked uproar among MPs, with former acting Labour Party leader Harriet Harman branding it ‘creepy.’

The row came after the total number of coronavirus tests dipped below the 100,000 target again today, for the third day in a row.

Hancock set the target at the beginning of April and the government announced on Friday and Saturday that it had exceeded it.

However, the number of tests have fallen short of the target for three days in row since, with 84,806 completed in the 24 hours up to 9am today.





It comes as Britain recorded 693 more coronavirus deaths today, to take the official death toll past 29,000. However, data from the ONS suggests the true number of victims could be at least 40,000 – giving the UK the highest death toll in Europe.