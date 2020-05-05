Spain registers lowest number of new Covid-19 cases and fatalities, but health ministry warns of potential spike later in week

Spain has registered the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases and fatalities to date, but the country’s Health Ministry warns of a potential spike later in the week.

THE Health Ministry reported that just 356 people tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) across the country during the last 24 hours – the lowest number of new cases confirmed in the country in almost two months. Coronavirus-related deaths also remain below 200, and continuing to fall. Around 164 deaths from the disease were registered since yesterday (the same as Sunday), taking the total death toll in the country to 25,428.

The number of patients given the all-clear has also increased, with 2,441 recovering on Monday compared to 1,654 on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 121,343. In fact, three of Spain’s regions (Murcia, Valencia and the Balearic Islands) have recorded no fatalities from the disease, for the first time since the country’s State of Alarm was announced March 14.

-- Advertisement --

However, the long holiday weekend is likely to result in a spike later in the week, warned Fernando Simón, the Director of the Health Ministry’s Coordination Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies. That’s because “some test results and death reports will not be processed until Wednesday or Thursday of this week”, he pointed out.

Although the figures are good, we “have to be cautious after a long weekend”, stressed Simón. “We have to be clear that the risk of a new outbreak has not been eliminated.”

Since May 2 (Saturday), adults in Spain have been allowed to exercise and go for walks as lockdown restrictions have been eased. However, the crowded scenes from the weekend, “have raised concern that the country could potentially face a new spike in cases. It is a question that involves us all. Each of us has an important responsibility to respect safety measures,” added Simón.



