Quick calm action prevents suicide attempt and possible gas explosion in Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE quick, calm action of officers prevented a suicide attempt and the possible explosion of a gas canister at a home in Almeria, the Guardia Civil reported.

A patrol out and about on the A-358 in the western area of the province had received a call there was a person in a problematic situation in their home in a nearby locality. The Guardia officers, along with a local policeman spoke with the woman in question’s son, who told them he a received a really worrying audio message from his mum.

When officers went to her home they found it was completely closed up and there was a strong smell of gas seeping out.

-- Advertisement --

Thinking about the risk to both the woman inside and to the adjacent properties, they forced their way inside. They found several gas canisters, one of them open and with the rubber seal cut.

The officers immediately got the canisters outside, and then the occupant. She was subsequently transferred to the Poniente hospital in El Ejido, where she is being treated for severe emotional tension.