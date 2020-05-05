Police in Spain’s Madrid make arrests after almost 50 chemists and small businesses were targeted in a lockdown crime spree

Police in Spain’s capital have arrested three suspected gang members in connection with a lockdown crime spree in which almost 50 chemists, bars and businesses were targeted in Madrid and further afield.

THE detained have been charged with being part of a criminal organisation responsible for breaking into at least 47 establishments, including pharmacies, in Toledo, Madrid, Segovia and Ciudad Real.

Bars, petrol stations and opticians are among other premises targeted.

The alleged burglars, residents of the San Blas district of Madrid, forced locks and smashed windows or glass doors to gain entry, during State of Alarm.

Breaching confinement laws has been added to the list of charges.