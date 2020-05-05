Moraira’s beaches readied for the summer with the first visitors expected for June if all goes well

WORK has begun on preparing Moraira’s beaches for the summer season.

Municipally-owned TEUMO which cleans Teulada-Moraira streets and collect household rubbish, also cares and cleans for the local beaches and employees were out recently, raking and levelling the sands.

If all goes according to the national government’s plans for easing lockdown requirements, the beaches should open to the public by June, the town hall explained.

-- Advertisement --

“The beaches are one of Teulada-Moraira’s principal tourist attractions and it is essential that they should be ready for the start of the high season,” municipal sources said.



