Full steam ahead as Costa Blanca town prepares for de-escalation

It’s full steam ahead in El Campello as the council puts 100 per cent of its maintenance staff to task preparing the town for de-escalation.

THE Department of Services and Infrastructure says its brigade of 40 workers, including building site personnel, gardeners and electricians, have been reincorporated in recent weeks, with everyone back at work.

Among the tasks being carried out daily, maintenance staff have been preparing road surfaces, parks, gardens and urban hedges, cleaning fountains and collectiing rubble and debris.

In addition, repairs are being made to public buildings that are still unoccupied, “so that they are in optimum condition before the workers return to their posts”.

A council spokesperson said: “Last week they undertook and completed the waterproofing of the terrace of the Town Hall and prepared the floor of the kitchen and bathrooms of the dining room of the Pla de Barraques school.

“In the coming weeks, in addition to attending to the daily needs, much of their work will be focused on the rehabilitation of spaces that will soon be open to the public.”