Full Moon of Flowers: The Last Supermoon of 2020 Seen from Spain Forecasted For This Week

This Thursday, May 7, residents in Spain will be able to experience the last supermoon of the year, in which the Earth and the Moon will be closest to each other during the fifth lunar phase, that is, a full moon.

THE Royal Observatory of Madrid has reported that from dawn on Thursday May 7 until Friday May 8, 2020, the moon will reach its fullest phase, which will coincide with the closest proximity between the Moon and Earth. To enjoy the last supermoon of the year all you have to do is take a look outside your window or balcony to look at it.

The supermoon, due to take place in May, is called the Full Moon of Flowers, this is because it coincides with the time in which nature is filled with flowers as spring finally blossoms in the northern hemisphere.

However, the brightness of the Moon during this time will make it difficult to see another phenomenon that is due to occur at the same time: the rain of the Eta-Aquarids. This meteor shower takes place every year around this time and is named because the stars appear to arise from a point close to the Eta-Aquarii star, part of the Aquarius constellation.

The maximum activity of the starfall will take place on the night of May 6 to 7, but the brightness of the Moon, which, as explained, will be in its fifth phase, will make it difficult to observe this phenomenon.