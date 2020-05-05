Axarquia forgets the Coronavirus crisis and maintains the Cruces de Mayo tradition by taking it indoors

THE Cruces de Mayo celebrations might have suspended this year, but were by no means cancelled.

Nerja, Almuñecar and Motril, amongst other Axarquia municipalities, moved the fiesta indoors, with May Crosses displayed on balconies, terraces and private patios.

The winning entries were in all cases decided by a jury with names already announced online in Almuñecar, where the competition was open to children aged between three and 16, with prizes for the infants, primary and junior categories. There was also a prize for the cross with the most Facebook likes.

-- Advertisement --

Prizewinning entries have now been announced in Nerja, where the there was a section for adults as well as children.

Motril has yet to select winners but as in all the Axarquia municipalities organising Cruces de Mayo competiitions, these can be seen online on the town halls’ social media pages.



