A Future Gibraltar May see less Pollution and More Pedal Power

AS Gibraltar gears up to a new future with less pollution, it has already announced that it will be closing certain roads to through traffic and is looking for more people to start using bicycles rather than cars or motor scooters.

This week, the Gibraltar Post Office is joining in by trialling for three months two e-assisted bikes which have been made available by a local e-bike importer.

The bikes which are made in the Far East for German company Riese & Müller are top of the range with state of the art Bosch motors, inbuilt lighting, disc brakes, secure locks and various speed settings.

-- Advertisement --

The cargo load area of the bikes is designed to primarily carry letters and small packages and if the trial is deemed successful, the Gibraltar Post Office is likely to expand the program especially as postal workers have welcomed the addition of the new bikes to the fleet.

According to the Minister for Postal Services, Vijay Daryanani; “Electric bikes are proving to lower the psychological barrier to getting people out of cars and as such, I wholeheartedly welcome this move. I hope we will see more local businesses inspired to follow suit.”

Additionally, the assistance of an electric motor will make it easier for those riding the bikes to manage the many steep inclines that even the centre of Gibraltar experiences.



