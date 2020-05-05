20-Year-Old Woman in Malaga’s Costa del Sol Arrested For Stealing From Six Storage Rooms All In the Same Neighborhood

The young woman accessed the storage rooms by forcing the locks or by removing the door from its frame and then proceeded to steal all valuable items she could find. Police have recovered an electric bicycle, two baby carriages and a mini gasoline motorcycle.

THE National Police in Malaga have arrested a 20-year-old Spanish woman in Malaga as the alleged person responsible for robberies in six different storage rooms all from the same community neighbourhood.

According to police sources, the woman allegedly accessed these storage rooms by forcing the locks and tampering with the door frame to enter and remove all valuable she could find.

Specifically, officers have recovered an electric bicycle, two baby carriages, a mini gasoline motorcycle, a baby pushchair, a wooden crib, a swing, and other items.

The investigation began due to the complaint of one neighbour in the northern region of the capital who had reported a forced robber in his storage room alongside various items that had been stolen. From this moment, police launched an investigation to locate the person responsible for these crimes.

After the first few checks, the police found that there were several other storage rooms which had been similarly affected and various items had been stolen from its interior.

The investigation determined that the six robberies had been committed by a 20-year-old Spanish woman who has since been arrested.





The officers have partially recovered some of the stolen items and returned them to their rightful owners. On the other hand, the detainee is to present herself before the Investigation Courts on Malaga although the case remains open.