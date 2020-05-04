Worst Holiday Fear as Canada Honeymoon is Ruined by Luggage Nightmare in Costa Blanca area of Spain

A couple´s honeymoon in Canada was ruined after their suitcases disappeared from the Costa Blanca area of Spain.

A Murcia court awarded them a total of 1,850 euros in compensation for the “anxiety, anguish and anxiety” that they suffered last summer.

The unnamed newly-weds had jetted off from Alicante-Elche airport to the southern Canadian city of Toronto, with a stopover in Lisbon.

The flights were operated by TAP Air Portugal, which the court found liable for compensation in their ruling.

When the honeymooners touched down in Toronto, the couple discovered to their horror that both of their suitcases had failed to appear on the airport carousel.

All of their belongings had disappeared into thin air and insurers told them to spend their own money on buying replacement clothing and other items.

The bride´s case eventually appeared in Canada some two days later, but her new husband´s items never resurfaced until they were back in Spain some two months later.





The court ordered compensation be paid to the woman of 443 euros, while her partner was given the larger sum of 1,413 euros, due to the substantially longer disappearance of his suitcase.