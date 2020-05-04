Size doesn’t always matter in Axarquia with fewer restrictions on outing thanks to government regulations

SPAIN’S gradual de-escalation from lockdown allows the local population, including the elderly, to take short walks and go out for exercise.

In towns with more than 5,000 inhabitants, this should be carried out only at stipulated times with separate timetables for the under-14s and the elderly.

This is a deliberate move to prevent crowding and the still-present risk of contagion, especially for those belonging to the most vulnerable age groups, the central government explained.

-- Advertisement --

This does not apply to smaller towns and villages that have a population of less than 5,000, where there is a reduced risk of infection.

This ruling has worked to the advantage of Malaga province where 75 of its 103 municipalities – more than 70 per cent of the total – have populations according to Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE).

This cut-off point is also benefitting Axarquia, where 26 of the 75 lucky towns not tied to a timetable are located.



