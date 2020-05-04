Rincon de la Victoria flouter ignored a restraining order as well as State of Alarm lockdown regulations 

A SPANISH male stopped in Rincon de la Victoria for flouting lockdown at 1.50am was already known to the police.

With a past record of 15 offences and 10 arrests, the 42-year-old had also been accused by a Malaga court of domestic abuse and barred by a restraining order from approaching his victim.

He was again spotted the same night, walking along the seafront Paseo del Carmen, this time accompanied by a woman.

Identified by the Local Police, they found that she was the same woman protected against him by the restraining order.

Taken into custody, the man was transferred to Rincon de la Victoria’s Guardia Civil headquarters and has now been charged with violating the court order.



