Positive news from The Beach House Marbella

The recent news about the Spanish government implementing a four-phase de-escalation plan has allowed us to pursue a more detailed reopening strategy for The Beach House.

At this stage we are unable to give a specific reopening date as the duration of each phase of the Government plan will depend on levels of infection. However, we hope to be back in business again by mid to late May, albeit with a product and service adapted in accordance with social distancing measures and lower demand.

We feel that these early stages of the return “to a new normal” are critical and however tempting it is to race back to work, the process has to be carefully considered and gradual. We already know that initially, we will only be able to operate at 50% of the restaurant’s exterior capacity which will mean plenty of space between tables out in the fresh sea air.

Aside from this, we have our own hygiene plan in place which of course includes the use of face masks, sanitiser, disinfectant and protective screens among other measures.

As to the product and service, we will offer our diners, expect to see a concise daily menu at a competitive fixed price (individual items will also be available) including signature dishes, fresh fish of the day, salads, wraps and more. We also intend to offer an all-day happy hour on select drinks and takeaway food service especially for those who will remain in quarantine.

We hope this serves to keep you updated for now and stay tuned via social media as well as we post quite frequently about current affairs.

Stay safe & warm regards,

Your Beach House Team



