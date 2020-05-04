THE regional government’s Health and Family department has reported seven Covid-19 cases in Nerja.

“We should congratulate ourselves for being one of the towns with the lowest incidence, one for every 3,000 inhabitants,” Nerja mayor Jose Alberto Armijo said.

“At the same time, we are even more alert to the need to comply with the rules to avoid infection.”

Official figures reveal the pandemic’s uneven impact on the province, as the large coastal towns account for two-thirds of infections and more than half of these are in Malaga City.

In the eastern Costa del Sol, cases are concentrated in the two largest towns, with 107 in Velez-Malaga and 113 in Rincon de la Victoria.

Meanwhile, Frigiliana has had four cases, Torrox five and Almuñecar 17. He appreciated the Junta’s transparency in offering town-by-town information, Armijo said.

“This allows us to work on the de-escalation process that started by permitting children to go outdoors with a parent. For this reason, we call on families to take all possible preventive measures to avoid risking infection during these outings.”



