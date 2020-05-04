Mallorca’s non-profit organisations do their best to feed families during Coronavirus crisis in need in the Balearics.

THE non-profit organisation Mallorca Sense Fam is working with Creu Roja Islas Baleares to help families that have been forced in poverty due to the current Coronavirus health crisis. In many households across Mallorca, people are struggling to meet ends meet, with thousands of parents relying on state benefit or in the worst case, nothing at all.

The volunteers help families in poverty throughout the year by raising money to help with their weekly food shop. However, during this much busier time, they have 210 families who rely solely on their deliveries.

The NPG also collaborate with other food raising groups such as Yachting Gives Back, who were previously able to collect any spare provisions from yacht galleys to donate but due to the new movement restrictions had to suspend their collections.

-- Advertisement --

Yachting Gives Back’s Founder, Nick Entwisle, said “Sadly, with jobless figures on the way up, and an ever-growing number of people reliant on benefits I can only predict that the situation could get much worse before it gets better. Thankfully, we are never short of volunteers keen to help and, with your donations.”

Sense Fam co-ordinator Cristina Gamero has set up crowdfunding page ¡Te Lleno La Nevera! (I Fill Your Fridge) where all donations are used to make food parcels. It is an initiative of social aid to all the families and vulnerable groups that, due to the extended quarantine, are finding it difficult to pay for the food they buy weekly. El Corte Inglés is supplying the packages which are worth €100 and include necessities such as pasta, rice, canned goods, milk, detergents and vegetables.

Only those considered most vulnerable by Creu Roja and Mallorca Sense Fam will receive the prepared packages. Cristina has set a challenge of €20,000 which will allow El Corte Ingles to create 200 food parcels in total.

You can donate to YGB at Go Fund Me page ‘Support Our Heroes Against Hunger’ and MSF at www.migranodearena.org – ¡Te Lleno La Nevera!



