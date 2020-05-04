GMB host Piers Morgan confirms he has tested negative for Covid-19

Good Morning Britain (GMB) host Piers Morgan has confirmed that he has tested negative for Covid-19, and has been given the ‘all-clear’ from the virus.

YESTERDAY, on his Twitter feed, Piers mentioned that he had developed mild symptoms, and was going to be tested for Covid-19. On his Twitter feed today – less than an hour ago – Piers has confirmed that he has been given the all-clear, saying “My COVID-19 test was negative.”

He also said he will stay off work to recover from the symptoms that led him to have the test in the first place: “I was advised to take the test by my doctor after developing possible coronavirus symptoms, and was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker.”

He added that he would be back on GMB, as soon as the doctor gives him the go-ahead.