Firefighters join in with disinfection efforts in Spain’s Costa Almeria

FIREFIGHTERS have joined in with disinfection efforts in Huercal-Overa

A team from the Levante Almeriense service spent Monday morning disinfecting the busiest streets and areas of the municipality.

Huercal-Overa Mayor Francisca Lourdes Fernandez thanked the firefighters for all their work, as well as the Rey Alfonso XIII Legion Brigade for carrying out disinfections in the municipality’s care home for the elderly and health centres in recent weeks.

The local authority’s Public Works and Service department and the Municipal Services Company have stepped up cleaning and disinfection throughout the municipality since the start of the coronavirus crisis and the launch of the Municipal Emergencies Plan.

There has been particular focus on the areas around medical centres, service stations, supermarkets, pharmacies and areas which attract the largest numbers of people as part of the efforts to prevent Covid-19 infection.

The council said the disinfections will continue, and will be adapted to the different phases of the lockdown de-escalation.



