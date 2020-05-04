Fire prevention is still a main concern in Javea which suffered devastating fires in 2014 and 2016

JAVEA town hall is paying €9,196 for technical assistance in planning forest fire prevention strategies.

Public Safety Pepa Gisbert explained that fire prevention which has always been a major concern for Javea town hall following devastating forest fires in La Plana and Granadella in 2014 and 2016.

The study, which will be carried out over the coming months, will focus on the Barraca and Granadella coves and adjoining areas, with special emphasis on determining access and exits and drawing up evacuation procedures during an emergency.

-- Advertisement --

Engineering company Medi XXI which is providing the expert advice, drafted Javea’s 2018 Fire Prevention Plan and is already familiar with the town, its wooded areas and geography, municipal sources pointed out.



