Costa del Sol Coronavirus 10 AM Wash Down Commences As Spain’s Holiday Region Starts To Clean Away The Past

After the mornings exercise period on the Costa del Sol’s sea fronts the Coronavirus wash away commences

It’s the start of getting back to normal on Spain’s Costa del Sol and each morning after a volume of people have been on the streets at 10am, the big wash down starts to fight against any chance of a spike of virus cases rising again and setting back the coast.

Out come the tankers to ensure safety and cleanliness bang on 10.10am full of water mixed with disinfection fluids as the workman flush any chance of lingering virus.

The tankers go up and down the sea fronts constantly hosing down everything in site taking no chances at all as the region wants to get back to normal as soon as possible and see the much needed holiday makers and tourists return to boost the economic climate which has taken a hammering this year.

Residents clap the tanker workers from their balconies as they pass and with them desperate to get back to normality as soon as possible admire the determination of the Town Halls to clean away the past as quickly as possible.

“They are doing a grand job every day, hopefully this will work and get us back on an even track” said Elizabeth Muir this morning as the tanker passed.





“These are sights the holiday makers will never see when they return and hopefully that will be soon now, we want them back as soon as possible to rejuvenate trade for the many expats across the coast, it’s also fantastic that we are being thought of safety wise, you don’t see this happening back in the UK do you?” said Derick Donavan.

Anne Lamerton and daughter Lisa are not so impressed though as wildlife lovers as they said:

” The amount of birds and other wildlife that are dying due to this sprayed fluid is rising heavily in numbers, everything seems to focused on getting trade and business going at all cost and our wildlife is suffering badly, this morning the tanker went past and the fluids drained into the river where the baby and mother ducks are, there are so many dead birds on the pavements at present and its all down to the disinfection process – wildlife is being killed for the sake of the holiday maker”