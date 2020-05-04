Carchuna-Calahonda fiestas delayed for a year as Covid-19 health measures would be impossible to maintain during the celebrations

CARCHUNA-CALAHONDA will not be holding its town fiestas this year.

Concepcion Abarca who presides the local council (ELA) explained that the celebrations in honour of San Isidro Labrador and the Virgen de los Llanos have been suspended as a health measure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fiestas, which are always held during the first week of July and were programmed for July 2-5, would normally have included activities for all ages as well as music and dancing each night.

-- Advertisement --

Despite the gradual de-escalation of Spain’s State of Alarm, the resulting crowds would still not be permitted even by July, Abarca pointed out.



