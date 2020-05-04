Antibody tests to tell millions if they had coronavirus will be rolled out within two weeks

Accurate antibody tests that are able to tell millions of Britons if they have had coronavirus are set to be rolled out across the UK within a fortnight.

Testing giant Roche Diagnostics claims that it has created a kit accurate enough to be used at scale – and the firm says it has enough stock to provide hundreds of thousands to the NHS every week.

It comes after weeks of disappointment regarding Britain’s mass roll-out of antibody tests, which are designed to tell if someone has contracted the virus in the past and indicate whether they may now be immune.

-- Advertisement --

The UK has not yet started widespread antibody testing at home because the Government has insisted it can’t find a DIY finger-prick kit that is accurate enough – despite only evaluating a handful of tests.

Switzerland-based Roche claims its lab-based ‘Elecsys’ test, which won’t give Britons results in their own home, can spot 100 per cent of people who have not had the coronavirus and 99.8 per cent of people who have been infected.

The blood sample kit, which can be processed by machines already used in NHS labs across the country, has been granted the vital ‘CE mark’ that shows it is safe. Results can be given in just 18 minutes.

Insiders say it is unlikely the tests will be available to purchase privately, at least initially, mainly because officials would not be able to access the data they need to plot the spread of the virus.





It is not clear how much the tests could cost, if and when they can be purchased. The test is likely to be a major addition to the Government’s huge ‘surveillance’ programme, which will see thousands of households given the kits to work out how many Britons have truly been infected. Officials have no idea how big the UK’s outbreak truly is because of the controversial decision to abandon a widespread testing regime before the crisis began to take hold.