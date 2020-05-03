Ryanair and EasyJet-Backed Group Says UK Flight Quarantines Would “Destroy” Air Travel from Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca in Spain

A group representing carriers like Ryanair and EasyJet has warned that quarantines on flights arriving in the UK from the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca in Spain would “destroy“ the air travel industry.

Airlines UK is a body that provides a voice to long and short-haul companies including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic in addition to budget operators.

They´ve said any such quarantine move “would effectively kill off air travel”.

Their comments come at a time when both British Airways and Ryanair have announced job losses in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

This Sunday(May 3), Transport Secretary Grant Shapps suggested in a BBC TV interview indicated that the government was seriously looking to introduce a 14-day quarantine period for anyone arriving in the UK.

Airlines UK responded by suggesting that such a quarantine would “completely shut off the UK from the rest of the world when other countries are opening up their economies”.

In a statement, chief executive Tim Alderslade, said: “The danger is it would be a blunt tool measure when what the UK should be doing is leading internationally with health and aviation authorities on common standards, including health screening, which will enable our sector to restart and give people assurances that it’s safe to travel.”



