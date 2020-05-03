Pharmacy thief caught red-handded on Spain’s Costa Almeria

A WOULD-BE thief is under arrest after police caught him red-handed smashing the glass of a pharmacy vending machine to try and steal the contents in Almeria City.

Police said the 30-year old tried to get away, but officers arrested him in a nearby street a few minutes later.

Ever since the coronavirus State of Alarm came into force on March 14, Almeria National Police have stepped up checks on establishments providing essential services.

In the case of pharmacies, police said contacts with sector professionals have been increased to listen to their demands in relation to security with the aim of preventing or at least minimising attempted thefts.

Police reported they are communicating with and monitoring an average of 10 establishments a day in the provincial capital and in El Ejido, in addition to carrying out preventative patrols at all different times.